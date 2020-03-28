COVID-19 Crisis Prompts Open Burning Ban

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Permits for open burning have been suspended across the state in an effort to make sure essential emergency response resources are available when needed during the COVID-19 crisis.



The burn ban coincides with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order, aimed at further protecting public health and safety. Brighton Area Fire Authority Fire Marshal Richard Boisvert says banning open burning eliminates the potential for fires to get out of control and reduces calls for nuisance or unauthorized burning - which permits staff to be available for other critical incident needs. Boisvert says firefighters work closely together on-scene and when traveling to and from incident locations. He says the suspension of open burning also helps protect firefighters from infection by the coronavirus by limiting their exposure to potentially infected persons. Boisvert says the preventative approach to limiting open burning is important so that firefighters can continue making medical calls during this continuing health crisis.



Residents are encouraged to visit www.brightonareafire.com to see when restrictions are lifted.