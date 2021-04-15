Online Town Hall Will Focus On Redistricting Process

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The ongoing process to redraw Michigan’s political boundaries will be the focus of an event later this month.



The League of Women Voters of Brighton/Howell Unit is holding a town hall event on Thursday, April 29th at 7pm via Zoom, to educate Michigan voters on the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission’s process in drawing new legislative and congressional maps.



The virtual town hall will feature Guest Commissioner M.C. Rothhorn, a Democrat from Lansing, and League representatives as they discuss redistricting in Michigan, the commission and opportunities for the public, including Communities of Interest, to provide input to the commission before it draws the maps.



Ellen Lafferty, Chairperson of the local League chapter, says that redistricting in Michigan “has been a very political process that has historically taken place behind closed doors and out of the public” and that this “new independent process gives regular, everyday Michigan residents the ability to draw the state’s legislative districts.” Lafferty says they want the public to be “empowered with information so they can participate in this important democratic process.”



Registration is available by Clicking Here.