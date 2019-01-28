Online Survey Seeks Community Input For Library's Strategic Planning

January 28, 2019

Patrons of a local library are being asked to take part in an online survey.



The Brighton District Library is gathering community feedback as part of its strategic planning process. Listed in this survey are questions related to the future development of collections, programming, and library services. The library asks that individuals take a few minutes to provide their input, which they say will be very helpful as the library moves forward with the planning process and continued work to serve the community in the best ways possible. No personal or identifiable information will be collected or reported.



You’ll find a link to take part in the 2019 Strategic Planning Survey below or stop by the library to pick up a printed copy. The Brighton District Library is located at 100 Library Drive, Brighton, MI 48116. (JK)