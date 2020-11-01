Online Session Will Discuss Medicare Options For 2021

November 6, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Area residents seeking more information about Medicare have an opportunity next week to hear straight from the experts.



The Brighton District Library is holding a Zoom presentation on Thursday, November 16th from 6 to 7pm entitled “What’s New to Medicare 2021”. A team from the Medicare Medicaid Assistance Program will host the presentation covering the changes coming to Medicare for 2021.



These changes include Medicare Part D cost, Medicare Advantage cost and more. The program offers vital information for current Medicare enrollees or family members of a loved one with Medicare as the fall enrollment period is set to end on December 7th.



According to MedicareResources.org, Medicare plan enrollees can reevaluate their coverage – whether it’s Original Medicare with supplemental drug coverage, or Medicare Advantage – and make changes or purchase new policies if they want to do so.



Registration for the Brighton District Library online session is underway and you can find details on how to do that by Clicking Here.



The Zoom link will be emailed the afternoon of the program. If you don’t see it by 3 p.m., contact the Information Desk at 810-229-6571 ext. 227.