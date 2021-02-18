Online Seminar To Examine Health Disparities and Alzheimer’s

February 18, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A virtual seminar next month will feature some of the nation’s top experts in the field of health equity and Alzheimer’s disease.



The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the virtual Dr. James S. Jackson Seminar on Health Equity and Alzheimer's Disease on Wednesday, March 3rd from 5 - 6:30pm. Named in honor of the late-Dr. James Jackson’s research at the University of Michigan, it will feature the latest research involving underserved communities, bringing together some of the nation’s top experts in the field of health equity and Alzheimer’s disease.



According to the Alzheimer’s Association, “COVID-19 has laid bare some undesirable truths: underserved communities are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic” adding that “In the field of Alzheimer’s and dementia, statistics point to a similar troubling trend.” The Association says the event is particularly timely with new research from Case Western Reserve University showing African Americans with dementia have close to three times the risk of being infected with COVID-19 as white individuals with dementia.



Jennifer Lepard, Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter president and CEO said that while their goal is to work toward a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, they can’t do that without “listening to and understanding the needs of diverse communities locally.” Registration details for the March 3rd seminar are available online at alz.org/jackson-seminar.