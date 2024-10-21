Online Registration Deadline for Michigan's General Election

October 21, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Monday is the last day for Michigan citizens to register online or by mail to vote in the state’s Nov. 5 General Election.



Eligible Michigan residents can register to vote online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by mailing, or scanning and emailing, a completed application to their local clerk by Oct. 21. Applications are available online or at clerk’s offices.



To be eligible to register to vote in Michigan, an individual must be a Michigan resident, a United States citizen, 17.5 years of age (18 by Election Day), and not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison. Michigan residents can check their voter registration status at Michigan.gov/Vote.



Voters who already have their absentee ballot are encouraged to mail it today to avoid postal delays, or hand-deliver the ballot to their clerk’s office or a secure ballot drop box in their jurisdiction. Voters can visit Michigan.gov/Vote to look up the address of their local clerk’s office and find the ballot drop boxes in their jurisdiction.



With the exception of ballots cast by U.S. citizens from Michigan deployed with the military or living overseas, all ballots must be received by clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.



Early voting sites will be open statewide Saturday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 3. Early voting starts Saturday, Oct. 19 in the City of Detroit and on Monday, Oct. 21 in the City of East Lansing and in Canton Township. The state constitution guarantees a minimum of nine days of early voting for every jurisdiction, but clerks have the option to offer in-person early voting up to 29 days before Election Day.



Polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Visit Michigan.gov/Vote for more information about voting and elections in Michigan.