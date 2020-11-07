Online Meeting Will Discuss US-23, US-12 Projects

November 7, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Livingston County drivers who regularly use US-23 may have an interest in an upcoming Washtenaw County project that could affect their commute.



The Michigan Department of Transportation has invited the public to attend an online public meeting on Thursday, November 12th at 6pm regarding upcoming improvements along US-23 from Stony Creek Road to Ellsworth Road and along US-12 from Platt Road to Carpenter Road.



The US-23 work includes road and bridge improvements between that stretch while the US-12 project lane widening, bridge replacement, drainage upgrades, signs and pavement markings, and operational improvements at the US-23 interchange. As part of the project, MDOT will also be working with Pittsfield Township to acquire a small area of right of way within the township hall and Prairie Park Trail property, as trail traffic may be temporarily closed at times during construction.



The virtual meeting will include a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using an online chat tool. Among those who are invited include MDOT staff and contractors, community stakeholders, local businesses and any interested residents.



details are available by Clicking Here.