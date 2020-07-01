Online Event Seeks To Promote Civil Discourse

July 1, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





As political polarization continues to dominate the 24-hour news cycle and social media, an event later this month seeks to try and change the tone of the conversation.



In partnership with the Civility Campaign of Highland Township, The Civility Project with Nolan Finley and Stephen Henderson will provide insights, tips, and hands-on skill-building to a July 30th Zoom session designed to empower people to find ways to better understand one another . Finley is a conservative columnist and editorial writer for the Detroit News, while Henderson is a liberal writer and public radio talk show host. Despite their differing perspectives on pretty much everything, the two have been longtime friends who agree on the importance of mutual respect amid a healthy dose of disagreement.



The evening session will engage participants in hands-on conversation that explores opportunities for building civility in their own relationships, workplaces, and communities. Small groups of participants will connect in Breakout Rooms on Zoom throughout the session, putting the parameters of civility to work.



Highland Township Library Director Jude Halloran said they are excited about the opportunity to find ways toward better communications and understanding.



You’ll find the registration link below.