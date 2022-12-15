Local Film Highlights Teen Suicide Prevention

December 15, 2022

A free showing of a film centered on teen suicide prevention will take place this weekend.



One’s Honesty is described as a community film project with over 150 people involved. The independent film was written in hopes of breaking mental health stigma for students nationwide, particularly in the areas of depression and suicide prevention.



Writer/Director Joe Malik with G1NBC Studios says filming started in August at Pinckney High School and wrapped up over the next few months. 80% of the people in the movie lost some type of loved one to suicide. The main reason for the project was said to be to spread a message of hope and help for young people that are struggling and don't know where to go.



The film is sponsored by the Carl Nagy Foundation for Suicide Awareness.



A film premier event will take place at 6pm at the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts this Saturday.



