Lights On To Mark One-Year COVID Anniversary Wednesday

March 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others across the state are asked to come together to honor lives lost to the deadly coronavirus by turning on the lights outside of their homes and businesses.



One year ago Wednesday, the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Michigan and it’s been a difficult year. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist are marking the one-year anniversary of the first cases being diagnosed by asking all Michiganders to turn on the lights outside of their homes this Wednesday from 8 to 9pm in remembrance of the lives lost.



Whitmer commented that they’re urging everyone to turn on their porch lights for an hour to remember lives lost and remind that there is light at the end of the tunnel. The Governor noted there are three safe, effective vaccines to protect people from COVID and get the country and economy back to normal.



Gilchrist commented that the virus has changed almost every aspect of people’s daily lives but despite its darkness, they’ve seen the brightest light shine in the determined resolve of each other during these trying times. He added the simple act of turning on lights is a way to remember and honor those people have lost and show that everyone will emerge from this crisis, together.