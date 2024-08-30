One Woman Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Boom Truck in Oceola Twp.

August 30, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



One woman was critically injured after being part of a crash with multiple vehicles involving a boom truck in Oceola Township.



Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a multiple vehicle crash, at the intersection of Highland Road and Gulley Road, on Thursday around 3:25 p.m., a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.



An investigation revealed that a 29-year-old Howell woman driving a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was going west on Highland Road when she stopped to turn left onto Gulley Road. A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 30-year-old Fowlerville woman, and a 2012 Lincoln MKZ driven by a 34-year-old woman, also from Fowlerville, were behind the Elantra.



“The three vehicles were stopped in the roadway when a 2024 Freightliner boom truck rear ended the Lincoln forcing the vehicles to rear end each other,” the statement said.



The Freightliner was driven by a 22-year-old from Toronto.



The driver of the Lincoln was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor in critical condition. The other drivers were examined on the scene and treated, authorities said. All of the drivers were wearing seatbelts.



The press release said distracted driving appeared to be a factor in the crash.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Bureau is still investigating.