One Person in Critical Condition Following Brighton Township Crash

September 5, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition following a multi-car crash that happened Monday afternoon in Brighton Township.



Below is a copy of the press release from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office:



On Monday September 4th, 2023, at approximately 1:50 p.m. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a multiple vehicle injury crash on east I96 near the Brighton exit in Brighton Township.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that east bound I96 traffic had stopped due to a multiple vehicle crash on I96 near Spencer Road. A 2021 GMC Sierra that was pulling a camper trailer had stopped in the right lane of travel and was rear ended by a 2022 Honda Odyssey. A third vehicle involved in the crash identified as a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado rear ended the Honda Odyssey.



The driver of the GMC Sierra was identified as a 42-year-old male Westland resident. The driver of the GMC Sierra was wearing his seat belt and was injured. The driver of the Honda Odyssey was identified as a 75-year-old female Middleville resident. The Honda Odyssey driver was seat belted at the time of the crash and suffered life-threatening injuries. The Honda Odyssey driver was transported to the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS in Critical condition. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was identified as a 37-year-old male Toledo Ohio resident. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was wearing his seat belt and was injured.



Speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash while distracted driving appears to be involved in this crash. The road remained closed for approximately four hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Brighton Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, MDOT Courtesy Patrol, and Hamburg Police Department.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.