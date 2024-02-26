One Million Michigan Voters Cast a Ballot Early for Presidential Primary

February 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Roughly one million Michigan voters cast a ballot early for Tuesday's presidential primary elections. That's according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who gave reporters a final tally Monday morning.



"Over this initial nine-day early voting period, all across the state, more than 78,000 Michigan citizens turned out to exercise this particular new option. Close to 20,000 of those votes were cast in the final weekend," she said.



A vast majority of early voters cast an absentee ballot.



"More than 927,000 citizens have completed and submitted their vote through the mail," Benson added.



"For a presidential primary, where each major party has a candidate with a commanding lead, we're still approaching half of the total turnout, before Election Day, for the entire 2020 presidential primary. In that primary, nearly 2.4 million citizens overall, participated and voted."



Polls are open from 7am until 8pm Tuesday.