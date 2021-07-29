One Leg Of Hyne Road To Re-Open Next Week, Another To Close

July 29, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The next leg of a construction project in Brighton Township has been delayed slightly.



A pavement reconstruction project has been underway on Hyne Road. The east leg of Hyne Road was originally scheduled to be re-opened Tuesday. However due to weather and material shortages, the Livingston County Road Commission advises it will not re-open until Tuesday, August 3rd - at which time the west leg of Hyne will be closed.



A separate construction advisory is expected to follow on that closure. There will again be a large traffic impact and motorists should find alternate routes if possible.



Message boards in the area have been changed to reflect the new opening date.