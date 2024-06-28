One Dead, One Detained After Shooting in Howell Business

June 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



From Howell Police Chief Michael Dunn:



Just before 5:30 PM on Friday June 28th, officers from the Howell Police Department responded to the 100 block of W. Grand River Ave. for a threats complaint at a local business.



Officers arrived to find a white male deceased inside the business from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately detained one subject on scene. The scene was secured and is expected to be an active crime scene for several hours while the investigation is conducted.



We want to emphasize that there is currently no threat to the public. This incident did not occur near the Balloonfest event and is in no way connected to the event.



This was an isolated incident and all subjects involved are currently cooperating with the investigation. We ask that no one respond to the scene in order to give investigators time to conduct their investigation.



The Howell Police Department is being assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Green Oak Township Police Department, Hamburg Township Public Safety Department, and the Howell Area Fire Department.



No additional information will be released at this time as this is an active investigation. As information becomes available, additional press releases will be released.