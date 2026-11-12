One Dead Following Shooting at McDonald's in Mundy Twp
November 12, 2026
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
One person is dead following a shooting at the McDonald’s on Hill Road near US-23 in Mundy Township Thursday morning.
Metro Police Authority reports officers responded around 8:40 a.m. and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The public was asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call (810) 820-2190.