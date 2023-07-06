UPDATE: 1 Dead, 10 Injured in Crash on WB I-96

July 6, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday morning on WB I-96 just south of Williamston.



The crash prompted a complete closure of the freeway.



Shortly after 6:30 a.m., Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-96, in Wheatfield Township, just south of Williamston.



A 15-passenger van, driven by a 25-year-old man, lost control and drifted into the median, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times.



Several vehicle occupants were ejected from the van.



A 28-year-old man died in the crash and a total of ten other occupants are being treated at area hospitals.



Two of the passengers, a 22-year-old man, and a 31-year-old man, remain in critical condition.



Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash.



The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team is investigating this incident.



Anyone with information should contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-8202.