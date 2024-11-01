One Arrested, Another Cited for Drag Racing on Grand River in Genoa Twp
November 1, 2024
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports an 18-year-old Brighton man was taken into custody for fleeing and eluding after a deputy spotted a pair of cars drag racing westbound on Grand River in Genoa Township Halloween night.
A 19-year-old Howell man driving a 2006 Subaru Impreza was cited and released.
Investigators say the 18-year-old fled up Golf Club Road in a 2020 Ford F-150, reaching speeds of 100 mph before finally stopping.
The names of the suspects were not released.
There were no reports of injuries.