One Arrested, Another Cited for Drag Racing on Grand River in Genoa Twp

November 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports an 18-year-old Brighton man was taken into custody for fleeing and eluding after a deputy spotted a pair of cars drag racing westbound on Grand River in Genoa Township Halloween night.



A 19-year-old Howell man driving a 2006 Subaru Impreza was cited and released.



Investigators say the 18-year-old fled up Golf Club Road in a 2020 Ford F-150, reaching speeds of 100 mph before finally stopping.



The names of the suspects were not released.



There were no reports of injuries.