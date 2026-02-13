Driving School Suspended For Alleged Violations

February 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A driver education program has been temporarily shut down for alleged violations in Genesee County.



The Michigan Department of State has summarily suspended the operations of a Flint driver education provider for alleged violations of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act (DEPIA).



The MDOS Driver Education Unit issued a summary suspension to On the Move Driving School LLC, located at 4050 W. Pierson Road on Thursday, February 12th.



An initial investigation by MDOS found the provider permitted individuals who were not properly certified to provide driver education, maintained inaccurate student attendance and behind-the-wheel (BTW) records, and did not provide required classroom and BTW instruction as required by law.



The summary suspension is an emergency action to protect the public while MDOS continues its investigation and administrative proceedings. No classes or other instruction may be held during the period of suspension.



MDOS inspects and investigates driver education providers and instructors to ensure compliance with DEPIA.



Consumers who have concerns regarding On the Move Driving School LLC or another driver education provider can file a complaint online via the provided link.



Students or families affected by the suspension may contact the MDOS Driver Education Unit at DriverEd@Michigan.gov or 517-241-6850 for assistance.



Photo: Google Street View