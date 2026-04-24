Man Convicted By Jury In 2024 Facebook Marketplace Sale In Fenton

April 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man has been convicted in connection with a Facebook Marketplace murder in Fenton.



Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced a jury has found 29-year-old Omar Brogdon of Detroit guilty of murder related to a Facebook Marketplace sale of car seats at a Fenton Township residence in 2024.



He was convicted of second-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm.



According to investigative reports and trial testimony, on July 6th of 2024, deputies from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious death at a home in Fenton Township.



When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the body of 38-year-old Orhan Hosic with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a pool of blood at the bottom of the stairs in a garage. Deputies also observed blood splatter in the loft area at the top of the stairs indicating where Hosic was initially shot. There were also bloody footprints leading from Hosic’s body to the garage door.



Investigators learned that Hosic had made arrangements on Facebook Marketplace for Brogdon to come to Hosic’s home to purchase Corvette car seats.



Investigators were able to determine Brogdon’s identity and where he lived. They were also able to show that on the date in question, Brogdon had been at Hosic’s home for nearly three hours.



A bright orange Camaro was also observed in Hosic’s driveway on that date and a vehicle matching that description was also registered to Brogdon in Detroit. They were able to track Brogdon’s cell phone as it travelled down US 23 and that Hosic’s cell phone was travelling the same exact route at the same time indicating that Brogdon was in possession of Hosic’s phone.



Two weeks after the murder, police arrested Brogdon and did a search warrant on his home where they found a Camaro matching the description of the vehicle that was seen at Hosic’s home on July 6, 2024, a gun that matched the forensics of the bullets that killed Hosic, and a pair of shoes which matched the bloody footprints found in Hosic’s garage that day.



After Thursday’s verdict was returned by the jury, Prosecutor Leyton commented “Today, justice was served for Mr. Hosic. Hopefully, this will allow his grieving family and friends to begin the long path toward closure in this sad and tragic incident”. He also credited Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Poulos and his team for taking the case to a successful outcome at trial.



Brogdon faces life without parole when he is sentenced on May 18th.