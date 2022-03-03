OLHSA Walk For Warmth Coming In May

March 3, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency’s premier fundraiser that helps local families stay warm during the chilly months is coming back.



For more than three decades, OLHSA’s Walk for Warmth has helped, generally on average, around 300 Livingston County residents and families annually with needed utility assistance. Each year, individuals, families, church groups, businesses, and community organizations come together- often dressed in a theme of their choosing, for this fun, non-competitive, walk-what-you-can event that also features local vendors, entertainment, and activities for children.



This year’s 32nd Annual Walk for Warmth is scheduled for Saturday, May 14th, from 8:30 to 11am. It will be held, as usual, at the Hartland Education Center, also known as the “old Hartland High School.”



OLHSA Board Vice Chair and Chair of the Livingston Walk for Warmth Committee Brent Earl complimented the generosity of local residents year-after-year. He said each year, they raise between $50,000 and $80,000, and actually exceed what the much larger Oakland County raises with their version of the Walk.



All money raised in the Livingston County Walk for Warmth stays local.



For the first 30 years of the event, it was held indoors, in February, but the pandemic forced a move in 2021 to May. Earl said they wanted to move it back to that wintery month, but due to the Omicron variant when scheduling was taking place, the Committee decided to again go outdoors with a May date for 2022. There are no pandemic requirements, like masking or social distancing, anticipated for participants this year, but everything is fluid.



Sponsorships are available at several tiers from $500 to $5,000 until mid-April.



More information, registration, and sponsorship opportunities are can be found at https://bit.ly/W4W2022.