OLHSA Walk For Warmth Coming This February

January 22, 2019

An annual fundraiser to help families keep the heat on this winter is coming back to Livingston County, next month.



This year marks the 29th anniversary of the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency’s Walk for Warmth. It will take place on Saturday, February 23 at the Hartland Educational Support Service Center on Highland Road.



Funds raised this year will benefit OLHSA’s Emergency Utility Assistance Program, which helps keep local residents safe and comfortable in their home. OLHSA CEO Susan Harding said that while it is suggested that people use 8% of their budgets on heating, many of their families are spending between 20% and 30%. She says this program can help them from having to make some difficult choices like having to choose between heat, food, or prescriptions. OLHSA can help with natural gas, electricity, propane, and even wood.



Registration begins at 8:30am on February 23rd , with kick-off occurring at 9. There will be a quarter-mile indoor loop for those who want to walk as much or as little as they want for the cause, along with lots of family-friendly entertainment like magic, fairy tale celebrities, live music and more.



Harding said last year they raised $85,000 and helped 222 Livingston County residents. This year, she’d said OLHSA is hoping to raise even more. Online registration is now open and sponsorship opportunities are available.



To register, clock the link below. To get details on becoming a sponsor, contact Elena Steele at elenas1@olhsa.org.