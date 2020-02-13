OLHSA's Walk For Warmth 30th Anniversary Saturday

A fundraiser to help provide heating assistance to those in need during the cold, winter months is planned this weekend.



This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency’s Walk for Warmth. All of the funds raised at the indoor walk-a-thon stay local and will benefit OLHSA’s Emergency Utility Assistance Program. The program helps keep local residents and families safe and comfortable in their homes but also prevents them from having to make some difficult choices. The Walk for Warmth will take place this Saturday at the Hartland Educational Support Service Center on M-59 - which many refer to as the old Hartland High School. It’s a non-competitive, family-friendly event featuring activities, music and entertainment so those attending can walk as much or as little as they want for the cause.



OLSHA Board Vice Chair Brent Earl tells WHMI they encourage everyone to come out. He says walkers are welcome to come out and they want as many people as possible to participate to raise as many funds as possible for OLHSA. Same day registration is available. Registration begins at 8:30am, with the walk kick-off at 9. Earl says over $80,000 was raised last year and there’s typically between 300-500 walkers, depending on the year. More information about Walk for Warmth can be found through the link. (JM)