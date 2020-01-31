Participants Sought For OLHSA's Walk For Warmth 30th Anniversary

January 31, 2020

An annual fundraiser to help families keep the heat on during the cold winter months is returning to Livingston County.



This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency’s Walk for Warmth. All of the funds raised at the indoor walk-a-thon stay local and will benefit OLHSA’s Emergency Utility Assistance Program. The program helps keep local residents and families safe and comfortable in their homes but also prevents them from having to make some difficult choices.



OLSHA Board Vice Chair Brent Earl tells WHMI over 80,000 was raised last year and there’s typically between 300-500 walkers, depending on the year. He says the event supports those who might have had an accidental hardship or something short-term and the event helps keep them warm and safe. OLSHA holds two Walk for Warmth events annually - one in Livingston County and another in Oakland County. Earl says it’s unique that the Livingston event routinely raises more funds than the one in Oakland and the generosity of Livingston County residents and those who participate locally is amazing.



The Walk for Warmth will take place on Saturday, February 15th at the Hartland Educational Support Service Center on M-59 - which many know as the old Hartland High School. Registration begins at 8:30am, with kick-off occurring at 9. It’s a non-competitive, family-friendly event so those attending can walk as much or as little as they want for the cause. It will also feature activities, music and entertainment and each participant receives a t-shirt and goody bag. Individuals, families and groups are encouraged to form teams and register online in advance. Same-day registration is also available. Those who can’t make the event can still donate to the cause. A link is provided.(JM)