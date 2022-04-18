OLHSA's Walk For Warmth Approaching In May

By Jessica Mathews





A popular annual fundraiser that brings the community together to help local residents stay warm through the cold weather months is approaching.



The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency’s 32nd annual Walk for Warmth will be held May 14th at the Hartland Educational Service Support Center, aka the old Hartland High School. Traditionally the event is held every February, but last year it was moved to May due to the pandemic. It’s the agency’s premier fundraiser.



OLHSA Board Vice Chair Brent Earl also chairs the Livingston Walk Committee. He told WHMI the event will be an outdoor walk again this year and everything raised stays local to assist those in need with utility bills. He says they’ve had an uptick in the amount of people in need and thus could use as much support as possible.



Earl says they typically raise between $50,000 and $80,000, which helps around 300 local families with utility bills such as heating and electricity.



Walk for Warmth is a non-competitive, walk-what-you-can event. It will again feature vendors, entertainment, and activities for kids around the track.



For more information or to donate, visit the provided link.