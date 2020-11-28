OLHSA Virtual Trivia Night To Benefit Pandemic Relief

November 28, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A virtual trivia fundraiser will allow local residents to show off their smarts while helping a community partner.



The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency (OLHSA) is hosting the online event, Saturday, December 5th, from 7-9pm. That night, a TrivaHub host will guide contestants online through fun and challenging questions with prizes being awarded at the end. Funds raised from this socially-distanced Trivia Night will benefit those facing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. This could include assistance with food deliver, housing needs, and educational resources.



The cost for play is $40 per person and includes 2 hours of game time.



OLHSA is also looking for event sponsors at different tiers. A presenting sponsor can get their logo displayed on a back drop during the event for $10,000. $5,000 Question Sponsors will get their logo on questions, and Round Sponsors can get a PowerPoint slide or video clip shown before a round begins for $2,500.



Register for the event or sign up to be a sponsor at www.olhsa.org/triviafun.



