Donations To OLHSA Being Matched

April 6, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A utility service is matching donations to local community action agency for the efforts of helping residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.



The DTE Foundation is partnering with all 28 Community Action Agencies in Michigan, including the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency, or OLHSA. OLHSA is a non-profit agency that focuses on meeting the basic needs of senior citizens, people with disabilities, and people suffering from economic hardship. From now until Thursday, April 16th, the DTE Foundation will be matching donations 1-to-1 up to $5,000.



OLHSA CEO Susan Harding said, in a release, that “Oakland and Livingston Communities are facing tremendous need as this pandemic continues to harshly impact local families that now face layoffs and growing medical expenses. Essential basic needs will continue to grow.”



Donations can be made on the Michigan Community Action website here: https://mcac.memberclicks.net/greatestneeds#/



Those doing so are asked to select OLHSA from the list of agencies available, as non-designated donations will be divided among all.