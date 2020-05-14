OLHSA Receives CARES Act Funding To Support COVID-19 Needs

May 14, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A local Community Action Agency is announcing the receipt of funding to support community member needs caused by COVID-19 and applications are now being accepted.



The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on many communities and left some residents in Livingston and Oakland Counties with an assortment of challenges. OLHSA CARES Assistance was developed to address the unique needs community members have as a result of the public health crisis. The funding will provide food boxes, employment resources, shelter for the homeless, essential cleaning products, burial assistance, educational resources, senior minor home repairs, and other essential needs to those in need impacted by the pandemic. The OLHSA CARES Assistance funding supports emerging needs of local residents at or below 200% of federal poverty level. The funding award, dedicated to pandemic relief, comes from the Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) and is awarded to Community Action Agencies.



OLHSA CEO Susan Harding says as a Community Action Agency, it’s critical for them to continue to support and find solutions for the emerging needs of community members in Livingston and Oakland Counties. Harding says the funding allows OLHSA to keep providing services in a way that ensures people have a path to what they need to thrive in all areas of life, and it helps them to continue to uphold the agency goal of inspiring a spirit of hope in every person and community they touch. OLHSA is now accepting assistance applications for the program.



For more information and to see if someone qualifies for OLHSA CARES Assistance funding, contact Livingston County (517) 546-8500 or Oakland County (248)209-2600 or email info@olhsa.org. OLHSA is currently working remotely and all OLHSA CARES Assistance appointments will be handled virtually.