Take OLHSA's Community Needs Assessment Survey

October 18, 2021

By Mike Kruzman/ news@whmi.com





Residents in Livingston and Oakland counties can take part in a survey that will help gauge the needs of the community.



The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency, or OLHSA, has launched its 2021 Community Needs Assessment survey. Information received from the survey will help the Community Action Agency build a strong framework to identify opportunities for action by using the input of residents, local partners, and organizations. This assessment is performed every 3 years and is required of OLHSA by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.



The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete and asks questions over a series of topics to help paint a picture of the needs of households in OLHSA’s 2-county area. Survey-takers will be asked about their sense of trust and belonging in the community, to rank the possible causes of poverty that they see, and to place themselves on a ladder representing where they are now and expect to be in 5 years, with respect to living their best possible life. Other sections are dedicated to COVID-specific concerns, schools, employment, financial stability, and housing.



OLHSA will use the results to create their new Community Action Plan, manage and refine their programs, identify and determine needs, and more.



A link to take the survey by clicking on the link below.