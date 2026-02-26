OLHSA To Host 36th Annual Walk For Warmth

February 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s still time for individuals and teams to register for an annual event that helps heat homes and hearts.



OLHSA, the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency, is hosting its 36th annual Walk for Warmth event in Livingston County on Saturday, March 7th at the Oceola Community Center off Latson Road. Registration starts at 9am, with the event kicking off at 9:30am.



OLHSA, a Community Action Agency, says “every dollar raised during Walk for Warmth Livingston helps keep local families safe and warm this winter”. Those interested in walking can register in advance or at the event. General donations are also accepted.



In 2025, OLHSA's Walk for Warmth assisted 146 neighbors in Livingston County and raised over $39,000.



Participants will enjoy entertainment that includes local vendors, a DJ, a photo-booth, a scavenger hunt, a cake walk, a balloon bender, and kids’ crafts.



OLHSA CEO Dr. Susan Harding commented “Walk for Warmth continues to raise critical funding for those in need, helping keep them safe and warm in their homes. OLHSA is thankful for the years of support our sponsors and community partners provide to make this work possible. We’re looking forward to another fun event and successful outcome for our neighbors.”



Committee Vice Chair LouAnne Balan told WHMI the event not only raises funds toward heating in the cold winter months but has expanded to other areas to help keep people comfortable including utility bills, food, housing, etc. Balan stressed a big part of the event is raising awareness and letting people know that help and funds are available – noting people can come to the walk and talk with OLHSA representatives. She encouraged individuals and teams to sign up, register on the day of the event, or donate through the Walk for Warmth website.



OLHSA further thanked the following for continued support: Premier Sponsor Genisys Credit Union; Platinum Sponsor Howell Recreation; Gold Sponsors First Presbyterian Church of Brighton and Community Bible Church; Silver Sponsor Muggs & Bopp; and Bronze Sponsor Livingston Democrats.



More information and registration details are in the provided links, and an event flyer is attached.