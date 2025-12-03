Older Driver Safety Awareness Week Underway

December 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews





Older Driver Safety Awareness Week is underway.



Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is highlighting resources shared on the Safe Drivers Smart Options website that help drivers of all ages stay safe behind the wheel and maintain their mobility and independence.



Benson said "As we age, our physical abilities, vision, and health can change. Whether you are an active driver or considering the transition toward retirement, it’s important to stay educated on safe driving strategies. Older Driver Safety Awareness Week is a good time to have conversations with your loved ones about next steps, start planning for change, and review the resources available on our Safe Drivers Smart Options website.”



The Safe Drivers Smart Options website, found online at Michigan.gov/AgingDriver, has resources and information to educate, empower, and guide older drivers and their families so they can stay active and safe behind the wheel, decide when it may be time to retire from driving, and find local transportation options.



Those include:

-Older driver self-assessment tools and videos

-Links to driving skill refresher courses

-Ways specific medications and health problems may affect driving

-Connections to local agencies that provide transportation and other services for aging Michiganders

-Application and information for a no-fee Michigan ID card

-Strategies for initiating conversations about when and how to transition to a non-driving lifestyle

-Procedures for referring an unsafe driver for a driver reexamination

-Information for law enforcement officers, healthcare providers and other professionals





Aging drivers, family members or community organizations can also order copies of the booklet “Michigan’s Guide for Aging Drivers and Their Families” through the Safe Drivers Smart Options website.



Driving laws in Michigan do not require seniors to retake the driving test strictly based on age. The Department of State can mandate a driver reassessment test only if there is concern of a medical condition impairing safe driving, involvement in a fatal crash, three or more at-fault crashes within two years, accumulation of 12 or more points within two years, or conviction for violating license terms or restrictions.



Older Driver Safety Awareness Week runs through Friday.



Visit the provided link for more information.



Photo: AAA Michigan