Older Driver Safety Awareness Week

December 5, 2024

It’s National Older Driver Safety Awareness Week and the state is sharing resources to help people stay educated and safe behind the wheel at all ages.



The Safe Drivers Smart Options website, Michigan.gov/AgingDriver, provides resources for active older drivers, and for drivers who may be considering limiting their driving and finding other transportation choices. It features information designed to educate, empower, and guide older drivers and their families to plan for safe transportation.



Dr. Stacey Ruff is a geriatric physician with Corewell Health in Royal Oak, and a member of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission’s Older Driver Mobility and Safety Action Team.



The Committee works to provide drivers and their families guidance and resources for safe driving, and the state is highlighting resources that are available for aging drivers and their families.



Ruff told WHMI “in Michigan and especially being around the Motor City, there’s a lot of driving pride here, and a lot of people who have been driving for decades and really appreciate the independence driving provides”. She said that’s the biggest thing they see - the fear of loss of independence.



Ruff noted that age does not preclude driving ability and it can be a sensitive topic but there are options available, as well as resources for family members and others. She said approaching the topic gently is usually best – not confrontational – and referenced the state’s “Safe Drivers Smart Options” website for resources and information. The link is provided.



Some resources include:



-Older driver self-assessment driving tools and videos



-Links to driver refresher courses and other community supports for older drivers



-Information about how medications and health problems may affect driving and lists of resources available to drivers about when they stop driving



-Strategies for initiating conversations about when and how to transition to a non-driving lifestyle



-Procedures for referring an unsafe driver for a driver re-examination



-Information about the aspects of aging and how best to interact with older residents for audiences such as law enforcement, healthcare, and other professionals





Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said “As drivers age, it becomes important to prioritize safe driving strategies. Older Driver Safety Awareness Week is a great way to highlight available resources to help aging drivers continue to enjoy their independence while staying safe on the road”.



Older Driver Safety Awareness Week runs through December 6th.



