Older Driver Safety Awareness Week Underway

December 2, 2019

The Michigan Secretary is highlighting issues surrounding aging drivers and helping them stay safe on the road as Older Driver Safety Awareness Week begins today.



Older Driver Safety Awareness Week begins Monday. In Michigan, residents ages 65 and older represent the fastest growing segment of the driving population. This week is used to help promote the understanding of the mobility and transportation issues that affect senior citizens. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson encourages all Michiganders to visit the Safe Drivers Smart Options website at www.Michigan.gov/agingdriver for information and support about maintaining safety, mobility, and activity for loved ones and communities.



During the Awareness Week, residents are invited to explore a different topic each day related to aging and driving. These includes topics like anticipating changes that can affect driving, family conversations, interventions that can empower drivers, and staying engaged in the community with or without a car. The website also offers several resources like self-assessment driving tools, information on how medications may affect driving, links to community supports for older drivers, and much more. (MK)