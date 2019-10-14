Old US-23 Property Could Be Rezoned For Compatibility Purposes

October 14, 2019

Hartland Township officials are looking to rezone property near Old US-23 in order to make the parcel’s designation more consistent with the municipality’s development plan.



The Planning Commission met Thursday and discussed rezoning property located at 948 Old US-23 from Planned Development to Light Industrial. The property, which is a little more than three acres, is located west of US-23, east of Old US-23, and south of Bergin Road. Officials say their basis for the suggested change is that a Light Industrial classification is more consistent with the township’s Comprehensive Development Plan, has the minimum frontage required along Old US-23 to be zoned Light Industrial, and is more compatible with surrounding uses and zoning.



The property was previously occupied by Beauchamp Landscape and Supply; however, earlier this year, the township was approached with a request to establish a Kubota-Bobcat dealership on the site. Because a Planned Development Agreement was not yet adopted for the property and specific uses were not identified, a use determination for the dealership business came before the Planning Commission in April. The commission felt the site’s proposed use is similar in nature and more compatible to Light Industrial zoning, which prompted them to discuss rezoning the parcel at a meeting Thursday.



The Planning Commission voted unanimously to make a recommendation to the Board of Trustees to approve the rezoning. Changes to the classification of a second parcel along Old US-23 were set to be discussed at the meeting but Jerrad Beauchamp, owner of the property at 1010 Old US-23, asked that officials wait to rezone the land as he has not yet closed with the property’s buyers. The Planning Commission agreed to table the issue. (DK)