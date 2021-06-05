Fletcher Road Bridge Over I-94 To Close Next Week

June 5, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A bridge over I-94 near Chelsea is closing for scheduled maintenance next week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will close the Old US-12/Fletcher Road bridge over I-94 in Washtenaw County to add an epoxy overlay.



Work is scheduled to begin at 7am Monday and be completed by 7pm next Wednesday.



MDOT advises that the bridge over I-94 will be closed for the duration of the work and traffic will be detoured at Baker Street and M-52 via I-94. Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.



Officials noted that performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of the structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is said to be necessary to provide the safest work area possible for both crews and motorists.