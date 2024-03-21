New Weight Restrictions On Old Dixboro Road Bridge

March 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New weight restrictions are in effect for a well-traveled bridge in the Ann Arbor area due to structural deterioration.



The new restrictions are for the Old Dixboro Road bridge over Huron River between Dixboro Road and Gallup Park in Ann Arbor Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that effective Thursday, March 21st the load rating has been reduced on the structure to 20 tons.



A schedule for maintenance at the location is undetermined.



Photos: Google Street View