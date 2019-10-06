K-9 Hero To Be Laid To Rest Next Saturday At War Dog Memorial

October 6, 2019

A K-9 hero will be laid to rest next weekend in Lyon Township.



The Michigan War Dog Memorial is a non-profit that educates the public and performs interments of retired military working dogs and retired service dogs. On Saturday, October 12th, an interment will be held for Therapy Dog Ola. Officials say Ola has a unique story in that she was certified as a therapy dog and assigned to the American Legion in Linden to assist their membership. Ola also made many trips to the VA hospital. However, her owner/handler suddenly passed away. The handler’s neighbor took over care of Ola and continued her service at the American Legion and other therapy work up until her passing. Officials ask that community members come out and help honor Ola as they lay her to rest and thank her for her service to the Veteran community.



The interment ceremony will take place at noon at the Michigan War Dog memorial located at 25805 Milford Road. Details can be found through the link. (JM)