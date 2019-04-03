Okemos Man Accused Of Embezzling More Than $1 Million Dollars

April 3, 2019

An Okemos man is accused of embezzling more than $1 (m) million from a non-profit while working as its accountant.



71-year-old Richard Laurence Hartwick is facing six felony charges that include racketeering, conducting a criminal enterprise, embezzlement over $100,000, fraudulent access to a computer, using a computer to commit a crime and credit card fraud. The former accountant worked for the non-profit Blue Water Center for Independent Living and allegedly embezzled more than $1 million during his employment. Issues came to light after the executive director noticed some financial discrepancies and turned over information to police. Hartwick was employed by the non-profit for a number of years but was said to have recently separated. The Port Huron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit handled the investigation in conjunction with Michigan State Police. A search warrant was executed at Hartwick’s Okemos home on March 29th. Police say Hartwick admitted his involvement during the search. He was arraigned on the charges this past Sunday and a $1 (m) million cash/surety bond was set. A press release states that Hartwick was also convicted of embezzlement in 2000 and served prison time. He was suspected of embezzling more than $3 million from a Detroit-area auto supplier over the course of six years. A probable cause conference is scheduled April 9th in St. Clair County District Court.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Michigan State Police Lapeer Post at (810) 664-2905 or the Port Huron Major Crimes Unit at (810) 984-5383. (JM)