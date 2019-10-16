Oil Spill Closes Northbound US-23 During Morning Commute

October 16, 2019

A tractor trailer that lost control and drove through the median of US-23 forced the closure of the freeway’s northbound lanes for more than four hours this morning.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at about 3am to northbound US-23 and Crouse Road in Hartland Township on the report of a single vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation indicated that a 42-year-old Romulus resident was operating a 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer combination southbound on US- 23 when he lost control because of unknown reasons.



The Freightliner went into the median hitting the cable barrier and then coming to a stop in the northbound lanes of US-23. However, the truck’s oil spilled out across the freeway, forcing authorities to close it down and call in crews for an environmental cleanup. The closure caused major backups through the morning commute until the freeway was reopened at about 7:30am.



No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash. However, the truck driver was cited for his role in the crash. Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Hartland Area Fire Department and the Michigan Department of Transportation. (JK)