Motorists Reminded “Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving” This St. Patrick’s Day

March 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





St. Patrick’s Day celebrations taking place across the WHMI listening area and the country Tuesday.



The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and Michigan State Police are reminding “Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving”.



Every year, dozens of people are killed when they choose to drive drunk during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 38% of the traffic fatalities that occurred during the St. Patrick’s Day holidays between 2019-2023 involved drunk drivers. In 2023 alone, there were 63 fatalities in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, of which 44 involved drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 or higher.



A release states:



“Embracing St. Patrick’s Day and its traditions is one thing; engaging in the deadly behavior that is drinking and driving is another. If a driver finds they are unable to drive, they should give their keys to a sober driver so that person can get them home safely. When a friend has been drinking and is considering driving, friends should be proactive — take away the keys and help them get a sober ride home. If anyone spots a drunk driver, contact local law enforcement.



Michigan combats impaired driving all year. Preliminary results from the “Drive Sober” winter enforcement campaign have been released. Police officers from 120 police departments, sheriff’s offices, and Michigan State Police posts increased patrols across the state during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign, which ran from December 12, 2025, through January 1, 2026”.



Preliminary reports indicate officers made 6,684 traffic stops; arrested 105 drunk drivers and 10 drivers under the influence of drugs; and issued 1,219 speeding, 130 distracted-driving, 45 seat belt, 24 Move Over Law, and 7 child restraint citations. In addition, officers made 395 misdemeanor arrests and 46 felony arrests during the enforcement period.



Officials remind “Celebrate this holiday safely by making a plan before the festivities begin. Drive 100% sober, because Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving”.