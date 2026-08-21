"Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over" Enforcement Underway

August 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign is underway as the busy Labor Day holiday nears.



The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) says impaired driving - whether caused by alcohol or drugs - poses a constant threat on state and local roads. It notes late summer and the Labor Day holiday period are among the deadliest times of the year for crashes and fatalities involving impaired drivers.



Over the Labor Day holiday weekends from 2021 to 2025, there were a total of 46 driver fatalities in traffic crashes in Michigan. In those crashes, 39.1% of the drivers killed were alcohol- and/or drug-impaired, according to the Michigan State Police (MSP) Criminal Justice Information Center.



In 2025 alone, of the 1,002 fatal crashes that occurred across the state, 248 (24.8%) were alcohol-involved, and 195 (19.5%) were drug-involved.



During the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign - running August 14 through September 7 - there will be increased enforcement as well as a statewide paid media campaign about the dangers of driving impaired.



During the enforcement, the MSP, along with local law enforcement agencies across Michigan, will encourage motorists to celebrate the late summer and upcoming holiday weekend with safe-driving decisions.



OHSP Director Alicia Sledge said “Choosing to drive after consuming alcohol or drugs puts you, your passengers and everyone around you at serious risk. We urge people to make the right choice and find a sober ride home if they intend to take substances that impair driving.”



Sledge said that while impaired driving continues to be a problem on roadways, there is positive news since alcohol-involved fatalities decreased to 264 in 2025, a 14% drop from the 307 deaths in 2024, and drug-involved fatalities fell to 210, a decrease of 23% from the 272 deaths in 2024.



Sledge added “Impaired driving is still a serious issue, but seeing these numbers move in the right direction is encouraging. The drop in the number of fatalities shows that outreach and enforcement efforts under the SAFER by 2030 initiative are having a positive impact.”



SAFER (Statewide Action to Reduce Fatalities Encountered on our Roadways) by 2030 is a collaborative effort among state agencies and traffic safety partners to reduce fatalities on Michigan roadways 30% by 2030, emphasizing the three focus areas that save lives: Awareness, Engagement, and Enforcement.



During the enforcement, police officers will be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol. In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08% or higher, although drivers can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired.



The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign, administered by the OHSP, is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the United States Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



More information is available in the provided link.



A list of participating agencies is attached.