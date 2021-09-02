"Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over" This Labor Day Weekend

September 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County motorists and others are being reminded to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” this Labor Day holiday weekend.



The end of summer is traditionally marked by the Labor Day holiday and is a time for friends and families to enjoy pool parties, backyard barbecues and other activities. Officials say sadly, the holiday weekend is also one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of impaired-driving fatalities. That’s why the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) has partnered with various local and state law enforcement agencies as part of the ongoing enforcement campaign; Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI.



OHSP Communications Specialist Dennis Raymo says they’ll be stepping up enforcement to combat dangerous and risky behaviors. Raymo noted that last year over the holiday period there were more than 1,800 crashes, including 15 fatalities. Of those fatalities, he noted that more than half involved alcohol and drugs.



Raymo says they’ve also seen an alarming increase in the number of impaired drivers and speeding drivers but a decrease in seat belt usage so they’re looking to address that as well through the enforcement period and hopefully people will make smart decisions.



The enforcement campaign runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 6th.