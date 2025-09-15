Oh Crumbs! To Suspend Operations In Downtown Howell

September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025





A well-known bakery in downtown Howell is looking for someone to carry on the business.



It was announced that operations will be suspended at Oh Crumbs! Bread Company and this Sunday, September 21st will be the last day the business will be open.



Owner/Head Baker Scott Bitoff has been dealing with health challenges including prostate cancer; which he said he has mostly overcome successfully. However, another surgery is now in his future, and the business is very demanding physically and mentally.



Thus, Bitoff and his family are hoping to find “a passionate Baker who would like to carry the business forward and continue to serve the Howell community in this capacity”. It was noted the building is not for sale, and they are not looking to lease out the space at this point. Anyone wanting more information can email: info@ohcrumbsbread.com.







The original Facebook post reads the following:



Good Morning, Everyone!



As you all well know by now, I've had a few health challenges this year which I have (for the most part) overcome successfully. My follow-up screenings have been clear thus far, and my doctor and I are feeling optimistic that my surgeries back in Feb/March have successfully cleared me of cancer. Having said this, I have been dealing with some physical limitations which have now re-surfaced and must be addressed.



Running a small business is not an easy task, as anyone who takes on such an endeavor will gladly tell you. Owning and operating a Bakery is a physically demanding profession which requires long hours on your feet, regular and repeated lifting, very early mornings, and a degree of mental insanity. Having said that, I have loved every minute, and building this Bakery has been the most rewarding and fulfilling challenge I have ever taken on in my professional life.



As a result of my latest meeting with the Doc, I must accept the fact that another (albeit smaller) surgery is now in my future. I am grateful that this one is minor by comparison (another hernia), but am nevertheless reminded that I can no longer physically do some of the things I once did in my younger years. It is also time for me to re-focus my energy into my family.

My wife and children have been as supportive as any man could possibly hope for, and have sacrificed their own time and ambitions to help me run this business. They have spent countless hours at home without my presence while I chased this dream. At the end of the day, family and health must come first, for without them we have nothing!



Now comes the hard part...



Sunday September 21st will be the last day we will be open before I suspend operations here at Oh Crumbs! Bread Co. Please be aware of the following logistics as we prepare for shutdown:



1. The online pre-order system has been suspended. We will fulfill all existing pre-orders, but we will be unable to accept any new pre-orders. We will bake our regular schedule this week, but all remaining sales will be made by walk-in only.



2. All retail products (olive oils, maple syrups, pates/salami, merchandise, baking supplies, etc.) will be on sale for 50% OFF to clearance them out starting tomorrow. Baked goods will continue to be sold at regular price.



3. We encourage anyone with an outstanding Gift Card and/or Bread Bucks to redeem them this week as they are not eligible for cash/refund. Gift cards may be used for the purchase of all baked goods and retail products (including those on clearance).



4. The FaceBook page will live on, and we encourage all of you to keep following us as we navigate through this next chapter. We thoroughly enjoy our online relationship with the local community, and shall keep you all updated on how things proceed.



I am seeking a buyer for the business, and had hoped for a seamless transition to the new owner(s), but my latest diagnosis has not afforded me that time. I am committed to finding a new owner, and we are having discussions with a couple of prospective buyers. I would love nothing more than to see Oh Crumbs! live on and continue to support the local community, just as you all have supported us. For additional information about the business, please email us at: info@ohcrumbsbread.com



If a transfer of ownership does not come to fruition, I am already thinking about how we can re-purpose this facility to support the local baking community, possibly in the form of a co-op kitchen and/or training facility.



We are eternally grateful to have had this opportunity to make so many wonderful new friends, it has been a privilege and an honor to bake for each of you. This community could not possibly have shown us any more support, and you all have lifted me up through some dark times with your kind words and your prayers as I navigated my own personal health challenges. We are eternally grateful to the Howell community, and we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.



Love, Scott & Jennifer

Owners | Oh Crumbs! Bread Co.