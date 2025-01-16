Outpouring Of Community Support For Owner Of Oh Crumbs! Bakery

January 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The community is rallying around the owner of a local bakery recently diagnosed with cancer.



Scott Bitoff is the owner and head baker at Oh Crumbs! Bread Company in downtown Howell.



On Monday, he announced via social media that he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer but it was caught fairly early and they remain optimistic.



Surgery will be required, which will result in a temporary closure of the bakery, for 3 to 4 weeks.



Since the announcement, there’s been a steady outpouring of support from customers and others for Bitoff and his family. Information about the closure will be posted on social media once confirmed.





Bitoff posted the following on Facebook:



Good Evening, Everyone.

My apologies in advance for the lengthy post, but I have some important information I must share with you as it relates to the Bakery.



As most of you well know by now, not only am I the Owner and Head Baker here at Oh Crumbs!, I am also our voice here on social media. I seldom use this platform for personal matters, but tonight I must make an exception.



From the earliest beginnings of this Bakery, we have enjoyed sharing our journey with all of you. Everything from the initial building renovations and opening day plans, to the baked goods we produce, processes we use, equipment challenges we have overcome (remember those tiny little ovens we started with!), and most recently being awarded the honor of Best Bakery in Livingston County for 2024 thanks to all of you!



Over the course of these past 2 years we have come to know so many of you personally, and we consider you more friends rather than simply customers. We hear your stories of joy and happiness - everything from new babies, engagements & weddings, new homes, family reunions and the like. You have also shared with us sad stories of health issues, the loss of friends & loved ones, financial challenges and even homelessness. You have entrusted us with your most cherished holidays, and have come to rely on us for your daily bread. You have provided us with unconditional encouragement as our small family business has grown, and we are eternally grateful to each of you for it. So with all of this being said, I feel it only right that I share with you the news of a new personal challenge our own family now faces.



This past Friday January 10th I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Thankfully I am under the care of an excellent doctor, and he was able to catch it at a fairly early stage. We don’t have all of the answers yet, but what we do know is that my condition will require surgery which will necessitate a temporary closure of the Bakery in the coming weeks. While we remain optimistic of a positive long-term outcome, we won’t know the full extent of the impact on our business until additional tests are performed and the procedure itself is done. It is my hope that we will be closed no more than 3-4 weeks at most. I will keep you all informed of the exact date(s) once I have them, but for now it will be business as usual (to the best of my ability) until such time comes.



Thank you all for your time this evening, and for your patience with us as we navigate through this.



Kindest Regards,

Scott