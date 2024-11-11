Officials Unveil Remodeled Veterans Memorial in Howell

November 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Marine Corps League rifle volley, taps and national anthem all played before a newly remodeled Veterans Memorial was officially unveiled to the public outside the Historic Courthouse in Howell.



"My sincerest gratitude goes out to all who donated. It is because of you we reached our goal so quickly," said Ramon Baca with Livingston County Veteran Services.



"The goal of the this renovation was to continue to honor the fallen from our community. I'm proud to say we made this happend."



Fundraising helped pay for new lighting and six granite stones displaying the badges of the United States military.



"Our local American Legion Post 141 and other veteran organziations are an environment that help continue to create that bond and support each other in an environment that gives us a sense of purpose once again, after serving," said Post Commander Laura Goldthwait.



Newly elected State Rep. Jason Woolford, a Marine, touched on a recent encounter with former Russian prisoner Paul Whelan.



"To hear his story of being in a working camp in Russia for five years, and now being back home, is nothing short of a miracle," said Woolford.



"Let's thank God for people just like him, who are still veterans suffering around the world that a lot of times we don't know about."