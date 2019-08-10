Officials Set Meeting Date For Howell City Manager Search

August 10, 2019

City of Howell officials have scheduled a date for a meeting in which they will consider candidates who have applied to become the next city manager.



At a recent City Council meeting, councilmembers voted to schedule a special closed session on October 3rd at 5pm for the City Manager executive search. A closed session will be held prior to that date for councilmembers to review screening reports. Council previously approved hiring the Michigan Municipal League to conduct the search and is working with MML Consultant Kathie Grinzinger.



Former City Manager Shea Charles tendered his resignation in May, citing a desire for “a change in leadership”, and adding that it was a good time for both parties for the transition. Public Services Director Erv Suida was appointed to serve as interim city manager through December 31st, or until a new manager is hired.



It has been noted that city manager searches are usually a 120-day process but can sometimes take longer based on contract negotiations. (DK)