Officials Seek to Connect All 13 Metroparks via Non-Motorized Trails

September 22, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Trail enthusiasts and outdoorsman are encouraged to submit their feedback and ideas, as the Metroparks plans for a non-motorized trails system that will eventually connect all 13 Metroparks in southeast Michigan.



The Metroparks boasts around 400 miles of trails, some of them non-motorized trails to hop between nearby communities. For example, there's the B2B Trail that goes through Delhi, Dexter-Huron, and Hudson Mills Metroparks, or the Iron Belle Trail that goes through Lower Huron, Willow, Oakwoods, and Lake Erie Metroparks.



The Huron-Clinton Metroparks is teaming up the community to work towards connecting all 13 Metroparks with non-motorized walking, running, and cycling trails.



The first step in this project is obtaining feedback to help pick the best routes for these new trail sections. Consultants and local stakeholders have already weighed-in on if the project is even doable, how easy the existing trails are to access, safety, and how close the trails system can be located to residential areas.



Most of these routes will use public land or existing rights-of-way, which will reduce the need to obtain new property. But there will still be some challenges to work out with partners and communities.



The survey will be open through the end of October, and the Metroparks plan to pick the routes by the end of the year.



These trail connections are a big deal for the Metroparks, but it might be a little while before you see construction start on these routes. Once the routes have been selected, officials will begin fundraising, designing, and implementing a construction plan.



If you'd like to participate in the Metroparks online survey, visit the provided link.