Officials Confirm 2 Injuries Following Orion Twp. Explosion, Give Charity Details

November 20, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Authorities have confirmed there were no fatalities during the explosion at a condominium complex in Orion Township Tuesday night.



The explosion occurred at the Keatington New Town Association around 6:30 p.m. Initial reports said it may have been caused by a gas leak, but the cause has not been determined at this time.



The Orion Twp. Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Team, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Arson Investigation Team, ATF and other agencies have been working to reconstruct the scene so they are able to do a complete investigation..



During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Fire Chief Ryan Allen said two people were being treated at a local hospital. One person was listed in non-critical stable condition and the other was guarded, which Allen said is considered between serious and stable.



18 units were either completely destroyed or need “significant investigation” to ensure they are safe to be occupied, officials said. A further 12 condos are considered “questionable.” Condos that were not damaged will be inspected to ensure there is no danger to the residents.



Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said to be wary of charity scams. The best way to ensure a charity is legitimate, is to either check the Sheriff’s Department website or contact Orion Township.



Those affected by the explosion in need of immediate support should call either the American Red Cross at 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or the Township at 248-391-0304 ext. 2009.



Cash donations can be made through Love INC of North Oakland County by phone at 248-693-4357 or online at loveincofnoc.org. Donations of clothing and food can be made at the Woodside Bible Church, which is located in Canterbury Village at 2500 Joslyn Road. Residents in need may use Woodside’s Village Food Pantry, which is also in Canterbury Village at 2325 Joslyn Court. The phone number is 248-391-1900.



The investigation is ongoing.