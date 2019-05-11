Temporary & Permanent Easements Sought For Howell State St. Project

The City of Howell is seeking construction and utility easements for the complete renovation of State Street.



The rehabilitation project involves the reconstruction of State Street, between Clinton Street and Grand River Avenue, and the north/south and east/west alleys to the east. The project will also include the reconstruction and rehabilitation of all underground utilities in the area. From a utility perspective, the project will remove lead jointed pipes from the City’s water system and replace the other water main nearby. The failing storm sewer will be replaced as it is nearly 70-years-old, in addition to the nearly 50-year-old sanitary lines, which will be replaced and refurbished as needed.



From a road perspective, the roads and alleys will be reconstructed to be more pedestrian and environmentally friendly. State Street will be reconstructed as a festival street, which has been one of the municipality’s goals for many years. The road serves as the City’s event hub, hosting the farmer’s market, Veteran’s parade, Pink Party, Melon Fest, and other year-round events.



A county subcommittee and the Finance Committee this week each approved a resolution authorizing a temporary construction easement and a permanent utility easement, each at a cost of $1, for the City of Howell’s reconstruction project. Neither easement will interfere with the current or future development of county property. The easements must next be authorized by the county’s Board of Commissioners for final approval. (DK)