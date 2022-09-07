Octoberfest Coming To Livingston County

September 7, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Octoberfest is coming to Livingston County soon.



Octoberfest will take place on Saturday, October 1st from 12 to 5pm in downtown Brighton which is a charity pub crawl benefiting VETLIFE, a local Livingston County veteran non-profit organization.



Jameson’s Irish Pub and Grill, Stout Irish Pub and Champ's Pub are a few of the many pubs participating. Tickets are $25 each with preregistration; or $30 each at the door. Tickets are also available for $20 a person for groups of four.



All will receive a keepsake koozie, a wristband for entry, no cover with the ticket purchase and exclusive drink and food specials at all ten participating bars. Check-in at Jameson's Irish Pub at 110 East Grand River Avenue in Brighton between 12 and 2pm and have a copy of your ticket, or on your phone, for quicker check-in.



Everyone will need an ID and all participants must be 21 years of age or older.